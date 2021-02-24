India stockpiling weapons to target Pakistan: AJK President.

MIRPUR [AJK]: Feb 24 (APP): President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday urged upon Pakistani youth to excel in their fields, saying that a strong, united and economically prosper Pakistan guarantees the freedom of Kashmir.

“India is stockpiling weapons to target Pakistan”, the AJK President underlined while addressing the students of Government College University Lahore, the AJK President office said Wednesday evening.

The state President said that the spirit demonstrated by the GCU’s young boy and girl students is witnessed among the youth of the whole of Pakistan, and they are keen to come to the help of their Kashmiri brethren.

He said that the cell phone set in the hands of the youth was their biggest weapon, and they should use it to expose the black and fascist face of India, and tell the world through social and conventional media as to what India was doing in Kashmir.

While recalling the tragedy of February 24, 1991, the AJK president said that on this day, more than 1,000 Indian troops had shot martyred several males in Kunanposhpura village of occupied Kashmir, and had gang-raped more than 100 women there.

He went on to say that one million Indian troops in occupied Kashmir were killed the Kashmiri youth in fake encounters declaring them terrorists, while more than 1,400 youth have been arrested and detained in prisons and concentration cells, and they were being subjected to the worst torture for demanding freedom and the right to self-determination.

Sardar Masood Khan asserted that the treatment being meted out by the fascist Modi regime today, was perpetrated by German dictator Hitler to the Jews, Roma nomads and Hungarian and Polish citizens during the last century, and had killed the Jews alive throwing them in gas chambers. He questioned whether we are also waiting for burning alive of detained Kashmiri youth in gas chambers.

“Today is the 23rd of February and it is a dark day in the history of Kashmir; I dedicate this day to the victims of rape, a crime that was committed in the early 1990s in Kunan Poshspora, where women were cordoned off by the Indian armed personals and were raped on mass; the youngest victims were 5 years old and the oldest was 80; many of those who are still alive and have scars on their bodies and minds,” Sardar Masood Khan said.

He added that the mass rape was committed to punish entire Kashmiri nation because they were Muslims and they had not given a right to India to determine their statehood or political future.

He believed that Pakistanis should stop showing helplessness, and give a clear message of punishing India for its heinous crimes in Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi laid stress on promoting research on Kashmir in Pakistan universities, saying that GCU was going to establish a Center of Excellence in Kashmir Studies very soon.

Prof. Zaidi expressed profound gratitude to the students of GCU Debating Society, Dramatics Club and Music Society for making very reassuring and heartening presentations on contemporary situations of their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Newly-elected senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy briefed the students about the history of Kashmir dispute. Academician Prof Zafar Iqbal Sindhu also spoke.

