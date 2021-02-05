MUZAFFARABAD, Feb 5 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan would never compromise on Kashmir and warned India ‘not to play with fire’ by changing the demography of the Muslim populated Valley.

“India is playing with fire by changing demographics of Jammu and Kashmir, with high risks of a situation leading to conflict and genocide,” the President told media during his visit to Muzaffarabad, where he addressed the special session of AJK Legislative Assembly.

The President said India illegally inhabited 3.3 million people in Kashmir to change the demography of highly populated Muslim area.

Even though this tactic, India will remain to fail to eliminate the passion and struggle of Kashmiris for their identity,” he said.

President Alvi said Pakistan would stand with their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle and assured that every Pakistani supported them from their core of heart.

He dismissed any differences within Pakistan over the status of Kashmir, adding that there existed unanimity of stance.

He said Pakistan gave India a tough response to its attack on Balakot and stressed that “India must keep this in mind while undertaking such adventures”.

The President asked India to develop conditions that could lead to discussions on resolving the Kashmir dispute and urged the international bodies including United Nations to press upon India in this regard.

He lauded the UN Secretary-General for supporting Pakistan’s stance of demanding the right of self-determination for Kashmiris.

The President along with other Kashmiri leaders and others led a Kashmir solidarity rally.