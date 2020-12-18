India planning surgical strike to cover internal unrest: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said India was planning to undertake a surgical strike against Pakistan to divert the world’s attention from its worsening domestic situation.

Addressing a press conference in Abu Dhabi, he said India’s irrational approach was driven by its frustration emanating from internal unrest due to the RSS-BJP regime’s policies aimed at subjugation of religious minorities and disadvantaged segments of the society.

The foreign minister visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he held a meeting with his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Qureshi said the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir had further deteriorated due to India’s oppression of the Kashmiri people.

He also mentioned the country-wide protest of Indian farmers and mishandling of coronavirus pandemic, that led to agitation of citizens against the incumbent BJP government.

Qureshi mentioned that Pakistan had exposed the nefarious Indian designs to create instability on its soil and presented before the world credible evidence in that regard.

The Indian Chronicles report by the EU Info Lab was a proof that India was misusing the platforms of international bodies such as the United Nations and the European Union for the purpose, he added..

He said Pakistan was a peaceful country, however, it was firm to give a befitting response in case India attempted any military misadventure.

Qureshi urged the world to take notice of India, which was playing a dangerous game of targeting peace in the region.

The foreign minister said he held a wide-ranging meeting with his Emirati counterpart and discussed issues of bilateral importance.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoyed close brotherly relations and stood by each other in difficult times, he added.

Earlier in Dubai, Foreign Minister Qureshi visited Pakistani Consulate, where he was received by Consul General Ahmed Amjad Ali and senior officials.

He was briefed that Dubai Consulate repatriated some 58,500 Pakistanis stranded during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, the Dubai Consulate distributed 17,500 ration bags among the community and made arrangements for sending 359 bodies of deceased Pakistanis to Pakistan.

The foreign minister commended the Consul General and his staff for taking special care of the Pakistani community in Dubai, despite limited resources, in the wake of the global pandemic.

He directed the Consul General to use economic diplomacy to acquaint the effective investors of Dubai with the best investment opportunities available in Pakistan.