India moving towards genocide of Muslims: President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): President Dr. Arif Alvi Saturday said India was moving towards a ‘mob’ genocide of Muslims, encouraged by the silence of the Modi government.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he quoted the prominent intellectual Noam Chomsky who had stated that India was turning Muslims into a persecuted minority.

“Scary violence in the cities. India is moving towards a ‘mob’ genocide of Muslims, encouraged by the silence of ‘look-the-other-way’ Modi Govt of Gujrat-massacre experience,” the President tweeted.