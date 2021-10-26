India in shock to see Kashmiris’ love for Pakistan after T20 match defeat: APHC leader

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Syed Mushtaq Gilani Tuesday said India was in extreme shock after seeing the jubilation and affection, the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) exhibited for Pakistan, over its defeat in the T20 World Cup match at the hands of Pakistan cricket team.

“The whole Indian occupied Kashmir echoed with Pakistan Zindabad [long live Pakistan] slogans as Kashmiris came out to streets in all parts the valley despite troops’ heavy deployment, celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India in the Sharjah’s T20 cricket match. It has shaken the power corridors in New Delhi, and now India is in a complete state of shock,” he said in an interview with APP.



He said Kashmiris demonstrated their love for Pakistan especially when India had practically converted the while IIOJK into jail for its people, following the illegal actions of August 5, 2019.



He said Kashmiris were facing massive human rights violations, extrajudicial killings and forced disappearances by the brutal Indian forces.



Although he said, people of Kashmir were uncertain about ending of their prolonged sufferings but they were determined to get freedom from the Indian yoke.



Mushtaq Gilani said October 27 was considered the darkest day in the history of Kashmir as on that day in 1947 the Indian forces had illegally landed in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.



On that day, he said Pakistanis and Kashmiris residing in all parts of the world would express complete solidarity with the people of IIOJK, reminding the international human rights ‘champions’ of their lawful and moral obligation of ensuring the right to self-determination to Kashmiris.



He said India wanted to hold the occupied territory permanently by silencing the indigenous freedom movement of Kashmiris, using all possible unfair and unlawful means.



Terming Pakistan and Kashmir ‘two hearts and one soul,’ the APHC leader said in principle IIOJK was the part of Pakistan as the two-nation theory envisioned and got implemented by founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.



The APHC leader paid tribute to the Quaid for his ‘political wisdom’ and ‘farsightedness’ in securing a separate homeland for Muslims of the Indian subcontinent.



He thanked Pakistan for extending all possible political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of occupied Kashmir in getting their inalienable right of self-determination