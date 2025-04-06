India has created atmosphere of fear and terror in IIOJK: APHC

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that India was creating an atmosphere of fear and terror to suppress the Kashmir freedom movement.

According to Kashmir Media Service, spokesperson of APHC Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that New Delhi is particularly targeting Hurriyat leaders and activists by evoking draconian laws against them.

“Raids are being carried out on the houses of Hurriyat leaders, activists and ordinary Kashmiris under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)”.

The leaders and activists are detained and their properties are being confiscated. People of occupied Jammu and Kashmir are forced to live under the shadow of Indian oppression. He said that these actions are an eye-opener for the international community.