34.9 C
Islamabad
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalIndia has created atmosphere of fear and terror in IIOJK: APHC
National

India has created atmosphere of fear and terror in IIOJK: APHC

APHC
40
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that India was creating an atmosphere of fear and terror to suppress the Kashmir freedom movement.

According to Kashmir Media Service, spokesperson of APHC Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that New Delhi is particularly targeting Hurriyat leaders and activists by evoking draconian laws against them.

“Raids are being carried out on the houses of Hurriyat leaders, activists and ordinary Kashmiris under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)”.

The leaders and activists are detained and their properties are being confiscated. People of occupied Jammu and Kashmir are forced to live under the shadow of Indian oppression. He said that these actions are an eye-opener for the international community.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan