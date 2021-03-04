Democracy research institute – Freedom House has downgraded India – world’s largest democracy – from free to partly free, due to legislation undermining political rights of Muslims, pressure on human rights organizations, and increased intimidation of journalists.

The report by Freedom House, an independent watchdog organization dedicated to the expansion of freedom around the world in its 2021 report said India dropped nine-points from 76th position in 2005 to 67 in 2021 – covering the year 2020, on a score of 0 to 100.

The report points out that India was descending into authoritarianism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a sharp rise in incidents of violence against Muslims and gross human rights violations.

The democracy research institute pointed to incidents of mob violence against Muslims, intimidation of journalists and rising judicial interference.

“Rather than serving as a champion of democratic practice and a counterweight to authoritarian influence from countries such as China, Modi and his party are tragically driving India itself toward authoritarianism,” Freedom House said in its annual report

"Under Modi, India appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader, elevating narrow Hindu nationalist interests at the expense of its founding values of inclusion and equal rights for all."

“Under Modi, India appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader, elevating narrow Hindu nationalist interests at the expense of its founding values of inclusion and equal rights for all.”