India deprives Kashmiris of basic rights for decades: APHC leader

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP):The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) AJK-Chapter leadership Wednesday said India had deprived Kashmiris of their basic rights for last several decades and now the territory had been converted into a big jail since August 5, 2019.

The illegal action of August 5, was a classical example of the Machiavellian machination and mischief by India to disenfranchise, disempower and demoralize the Kashmiris who had an enviable history of fighting against the imperialistic designs of the Indian state, he added.

Talking to APP, APHC-AJK leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Abdul Majeed Mir in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal, termed August 5, action of India as unmoral and illegal, saying it had exposed the ugly face of Indian democracy at international level.

He urged the international community to exert pressure on India to immediately stop the flagrant human rights violations and systematic killings of Kashmiri people at the hands of oppressive Indian forces.

He also questioned the continued silence of international community over Kashmir issue and said it was the obligation of the world to take notice of the gross human right violations in IIOJK.

He said with the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution, which had restricted land ownership to Kashmiri state subjects, a series of new laws were enforced in the state that besides opening floodgates for Indian settlers would enable them to have more capital to take over Kashmiri lands.