India deliberately manipulating water flows in River Chenab: President Agri Forum Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):President of Agri Forum Pakistan, Dr Ibrahim Mughal, has accused India of deliberately manipulating water flows in the River Chenab, calling it a clear example of “weaponizing water,” which could have serious consequences for Pakistan’s agriculture, food security, and overall regional peace.

In a telephonic conversation with APP, President of Agri Forum Pakistan, Dr Ibrahim Mughal, categorically rejected India’s claim that the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty had been placed “in abeyance.”

He clarified that the treaty remains fully operational under international law and that no party has the authority to unilaterally suspend, terminate, or amend it.

Dr Mughal described the term “abeyance” as a fabricated expression with no legal standing in international treaty law, intended solely to create ambiguity. He stated that India itself acknowledges it does not have the authority to unilaterally suspend the treaty.

He further noted that the Permanent Court of Arbitration, in its June 2025 decision, affirmed that India cannot suspend the Indus Waters Treaty without Pakistan’s consent.

He explained that the treaty guarantees Pakistan not a specific volume of water but the natural flow of the western rivers — Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab. While these rivers have historically flowed along their natural courses, recent artificial interventions have severely disrupted irrigation schedules and agricultural cycles.

Dr Mughal further stated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks regarding the suspension of the treaty have no legal, technical, or moral basis.

Referring to the historical context, he recalled that Pakistan had already made major concessions under the treaty, resulting in India gaining control of the three eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Pakistan Economic and Political Forum (PEPF), Noor Muhammad Kasuri, said that the World Bank, as a guarantor of the Indus Waters Treaty, should be urged to intervene in the matter. He added that following Pakistan’s success against Indian aggression in May 2025, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif achieved notable diplomatic gains, and friendly countries should now also play a role in resolving the issue.

He emphasized that under the treaty, neither party has the right to suspend it unilaterally and described India’s actions as an act of war against Pakistan.

Agricultural and water experts have also warned that any reduction in Pakistan’s share of water by India would be tantamount to an act of war. They stated that Pakistan has the full right to respond to any Indian violations of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

Terming India’s actions an attempt to “weaponize water,” the experts described them as a serious threat to regional stability.