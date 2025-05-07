24.9 C
National

India conducts missile strikes at three places inside Pakistan: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP): India has conducted missile strikes at three places inside Pakistan late Tuesday night, the military spokesman confirmed.

“The Indian aircraft from their airspace have hit cities of Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad,” Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said while talking to a private television.

The DG ISPR said the airborne fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force did not let the Indian aircraft enter the Pakistani airspace.

The vowed that Pakistan will respond “at a suitable time and place”.

He said the situation of casualties and losses was being assessed following the missile strike.

