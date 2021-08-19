India can never suppress freedom struggle of Kashmir: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative, Asad Umar on Thursday said India could not suppress Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom even if it tried for next seventy years.

Sharing a video of Kashmiri children, who were chanting anti-India and pro-freedom slogans besides parsing Pakistan, the minister said the message given by these Kashmiri children was worth listening.

He said seventy years have passed but India failed to suppress freedom struggle of Kashmir using brutal force and the message of these children was indicative that even if India tried for next seventy years, it would not be successful.