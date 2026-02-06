India, Afghanistan-based terror networks behind Islamabad Imambargah suicide attack: Talal Chaudhry

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (APP): State Minister for Interior, Senator Talal Chaudhry said on Friday that India-sponsored and Afghanistan-based terrorist networks were behind the suicide bombing that struck an Imambargah in Islamabad, killing 31 people and injuring more than one hundred.

Speaking to reporters outside the attack site, where he stood alongside the Inspector General of Police and the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority, the minister said the incident fit a recurring pattern seen in recent terror strikes across the country.

The suicide blast occurred at 1:42 PM, he said, and within minutes the city administration received the first alerts. Rescue teams from multiple departments arrived in 10 to 12 minutes, and a medical emergency was immediately declared in Islamabad’s hospitals. Senior administrative heads including the Commissioner, IG Islamabad, and Deputy Commissioner rushed to the scene.

Chaudhry said that on the directives of the prime minister and the interior minister, he remained at the hospital to oversee rescue and support operations.

He confirmed that the suicide bomber had been identified, while not an Afghan citizen, the attacker’s confirmed travel history to Afghanistan and forensic evidence recovered from the scene pointed to a familiar operational pattern.

According to Chaudhry, the same networks—allegedly sponsored by India and facilitated from Afghan territory had been involved in similar incidents across the country. “These terrorists operate in two shapes: those who grow beards and misuse religion, and others like the BLA who weaponize ethnicity. Both are funded in dollars, not ideology,” he said.

He added that only a week earlier, militants had planned what they described as a “surprise” in Balochistan but suffered severe setbacks instead.

He said the terrorists had now “crossed all limits of cowardice” by repeatedly targeting soft civilian spaces markets, schools, banks, mosques, and imambargahs. Among the 31 martyrs of Friday’s attack was a cousin of the IG Islamabad, who despite personal loss remained on duty in uniform. “These martyrs whatever their sect are our people, our brothers, our Pakistanis,” the minister said.

He stressed that Pakistan’s resolve against terrorism remained uniform across all regions—be it Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, or Islamabad. Implementation of the National Action Plan, he said, continued without hesitation or leniency.

He also confirmed that the interior minister had conducted a detailed visit to the Imambargah and reviewed the investigation. “The courage shown by Islamabad’s administration today has strengthened the resolve of our forces,” he added.

The minister said that the entire operation—from hospital response to investigative coordination—was being monitored at the highest level. He assured that within 72 hours, a comprehensive report identifying all handlers and individuals involved would be submitted to the prime minister. “We are fighting this war to win it, and we are winning,” he said. “How can anyone use the name of religion to kill people standing before Allah? No Muslim can do this.”

When asked whether any facilitators or accomplices had been arrested, Chaudhry said progress had been made but details could not yet be disclosed. “Our agencies are doing their job. From the handler of the previous Islamabad attack to all those involved—everyone has been caught and proceeded against according to the law. Arrests in this case will happen very soon, maybe within 72 hours or earlier.”

Responding to questions about the presence of illegal immigrants in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the minister said operations were underway nationwide and progressing rapidly. “No illegal immigrant—Afghan or otherwise—will be allowed to stay without a passport, visa, or lawful documentation. More than two million illegal immigrants have already left Pakistan respectfully. This policy will continue.”

Questions were also raised about Basant celebrations and whether they would be canceled. Chaudhry rejected the notion that public life should halt, saying that Pakistan would not give terrorists the victory of shutting down its cultural and social activities. “If Pakistan stops festivals, matches, or delegations—that is exactly what terrorists want. We will not do what terrorists want,” he said.

The minister added that Islamabad was on track to become the country’s first smart city, with strengthened systems and improved technological security measures. The attacker in Friday’s incident, he revealed, had been intercepted by security at the entrance; although he opened fire and caused casualties, he was unable to reach beyond the first row before detonating.

Asked about school safety—particularly in areas where institutions lack boundary walls—he acknowledged that it was the collective responsibility of the Ministry of Education, ICT administration, and other authorities. He noted, however, that security teams had prevented several incidents in advance through AI-based surveillance and intelligence, and that all previous cases of murder and suicide attacks in Islamabad had been solved.

Talal Chaudhry concluded with a message of resolve and defiance. “Pakistan will continue to live, celebrate, and move forward. Our bodies may break, but Pakistan will not break. We will not let it.”