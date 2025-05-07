India admits defeat by raising white flag at Line of Control: Tarar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 07 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday stated that India had effectively admitted defeat by raising the white flag at the Line of Control.

Speaking to the media at the Pak-China Friendship Centre in Islamabad, Tarar praised Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for its swift and powerful response following Indian missile strikes that targeted civilian areas in Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He told reporters that the PAF had shot down five Indian fighter jets and a drone.

Tarar added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was closely monitoring the situation.

The minister emphasized that the entire Pakistani nation stood united and firmly supported the armed forces. He said the Pakistani Armed Forces had given a tough response to the aggressors.

Condemning the Indian attacks, Tarar called the targeting of innocent civilians “highly regrettable.” He stressed that Pakistan’s forces had only targeted Indian warplanes involved in the aggression.

He noted that Indian media itself was acknowledging the downing of the aircraft. “The entire nation prayed for the success of the Pakistan Army throughout the night,” he added.

Tarar reiterated that Pakistan has long been a victim of terrorism, having sacrificed 90,000 lives in its war against terror.

He also pointed out that Pakistan had offered an independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident—an offer that was rejected by Indian authorities. This, he argued, clearly revealed India’s intent to conceal the truth and pursue malicious agendas.

“Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism for years,” he said, adding that Indian propaganda was a deliberate attempt to damage Pakistan’s image on the international stage.

Highlighting the human cost, Tarar stated, “We have lost more than 90,000 lives in the war on terror.”