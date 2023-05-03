Independent media plays important role in holding those in power accountable: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, May 03 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) believed that independent media played an important role in holding those in power accountable.

In a statement regarding World Press Freedom Day, the federal minister paid tribute to all the journalists on the occasion.

Senator Sherry Rehman said the PPP stood by journalist organizations and all brave and dedicated journalists in the struggle for freedom of expression and pen.

“We value and respect the importance, role and contribution of journalists. The People’s Party and our leadership firmly believe that a free and independent press is essential for a healthy democracy and a just society,” Sherry Rehman said.

She added that the PPP fully supported the struggle for media freedom in the country, and stood in solidarity with all journalists in this regard.

“And we will do everything possible to ensure that all journalists across the country can do their duty freely and without fear of reprisal,” Sherry Rehman vowed.