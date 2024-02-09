Independent Candidate Usama Hamza wins NA-105 election

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): An Independent Candidate Usama Hamza has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-105, Toba Tek Singh I by securing 138,194 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Candidate Chaudhry Kahlid Javed, who bagged 107,840, votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 56.60, percent.