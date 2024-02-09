Independent Candidate Laiq Muhammad Khan wins PK-41 election

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): An Independent Candidate Laiq Muhammad Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-41, Torghar by securing 11,059 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Awami National Party (ANP) Candidate Zarin Gul, who bagged 9,469 votes.

Overall voters turn-out remained 30.45 per cent.