Independent Candidate Laiq Muhammad Khan wins PK-41 election

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): An Independent Candidate Laiq Muhammad Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-41, Torghar by securing 11,059 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Awami National Party (ANP) Candidate Zarin Gul, who bagged 9,469 votes.
Overall voters turn-out remained 30.45 per cent.

