Increased littering becomes nuisance for wildlife in Margalla Park

ISLAMABAD, May 03 (APP):The increasing trend of open plastic waste disposal by the visitors at various spots of Margalla Hills National Park has become a nuisance for wildlife thriving in the National Park.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) staff was repeatedly exhorting and at times censuring masses for their negligent behaviour but of no avail, an IWMB official told APP.

He said the IWMB staff along with volunteers was carrying out a weekly cleanup of the trails.

The main issue was arising due to the restaurants operating on Daman-e-Koh road offering takeaway. “People used to pick up food items for iftar and then enjoy eating at Daman-e-Koh view point or in the jungle through subsidiary routes leading to wild area and dump their trash in the open area,” he added.

The plastic was highly injurious for wildlife and bird life as it caused death in most of the cases after consumption, he warned.

He informed that the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration was also approached in this regard to launch a punitive action against the masses polluting the National Park.

The Administration, he told that had assured its support to impose fine on people throwing garbage if the IWMB staff apprehends any individual in the presence of its staff.

The IWMB official regrettably mentioned the British Ambassador and Dutch Ambassadors tweets highlighting littering in the scenic national park during their morning walks at alternate days. “Both the ambassadors have tried to make the people realise how unethical and pathetic attitude our people have towards nature and it’s preservation and cleanliness,” he said.

He urged the masses to show some responsibility and be the part of ending pollution not perpetrating waste and filth in the National Park.

Meanwhile, Chairperson IWMB Rina Saeed Khan, in a tweet, announced that Margallah Hills National Park would be closed for public during Eid holidays from May 8-16.

“Margallah Hills National Park will be closed to public 8-16 May, both trails & picnic points,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

She went on to mention that the IWMB would be cleaning park and repairing trails in this time (May 8-16).

She urged the hikers who wanted to volunteer to register themselves before start of the clean up activity with Manager Operations IWMB Sakhawat Ali.

“Those hikers who want to volunteer to help plz pre register NOW with manger operations Sakhawat +92 307 7494112 @WildlifeBoard,” Khan added.