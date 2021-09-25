Incompetent Sharifs used politics only for gaining business benefits: Gill

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said incompetent Sharifs used politics only for gaining business benefits.

In response to the statement of Shehbaz Sharif, he said as a Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif benefited sugar mills owned by his sons. He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz provided Rs 29 billion subsidy on sugar during its five years rule.

In the name of subsidy, billions of rupees were taken out of the pockets of people for the benefit of their personal business, he said.

Gill said by publishing sugar report, Imran Khan stopped robbery on the pockets of people being carried out for decades. The SAPM said Prime Minister Imran Khan took all necessary measures for

the welfare of agriculture and farmers. The government was giving loan of Rs 1,50,000 per family in rural areas for crop cultivation.



He said interest free loans of Rs 2,00,000 were also being provided to the farmers for purchasing tractors and other agricultural machinery.



A sum of Rs 65 billion had been specified under the PM’s Agriculture Emergency Programe in five years, he said.



He said country’s wheat production stood at 27.3 million tons with an increase of two million tons this year. Potato and onion production also witnessed sharp increase, adding that potato export registered 28 per cent increase, he said.