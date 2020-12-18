Inclusive society must ensure financial participation of women in mainstream of economy: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that an inclusive society must ensure financial participation of women in the main stream of economy.

“Empowerment is meaningless if women are deprived of inheritance, have limited access to loans, communication & employment or if they feel insecure in society,” he said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

The President’s tweet came as the State Bank of Pakistan was holding a webinar on Monday (December 21) to launch a consultative dialogue on women’s financial inclusion and promoting Gender Equality in the financial sector.