Inclusion of all classes in mainstream govt priority: PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said while formulating government policy, the elimination of social and religious friction and the inclusion of all classes, especially minorities, in the national mainstream are among the priorities of the government.

In a message on the International Day for Tolerance, he said, “The government is committed to the strategy of interfaith harmony and religious tolerance. In this context, among the practical steps taken, the Minorities Rights Bill 2025 has also been passed by the Parliament, which will definitely help in protecting the rights of minorities and promoting interfaith harmony and its effective implementation.”

He said, “Today, on the International Day for Tolerance, Pakistan joins the voice of the world community in highlighting this characteristic of human character.”

“Pakistan and the international community are committed to the common human characteristic of compassion, peaceful coexistence, respect and tolerance. This day highlights the importance of this characteristic of human character that tolerance is not a sign of weakness but a manifestation of wisdom, patience, humanity and strength of character,” he continued.

He said the basic spirit of Pakistan’s constitution, laws and international human rights conventions was against terrorism and extremism and carries a message of patience and tolerance.

“Tolerance and patience are not only social virtues but are also in line with Islamic teachings. Islamic teachings encourage us to tolerate different beliefs, religions, civilizations and treat them with respect and dignity.

The life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a practical example of Islamic teachings of tolerance and patience,” he added.

He said Islamic principles and all international laws, while prioritizing the importance of basic human values, encourage equal rights for all human beings regardless of color and race.

“Pakistan has a multifaceted culture, civilization, traditions and different languages with all their splendor,” he said adding, “This is the beauty of Pakistan as a nation. The Constitution of Pakistan also provides equality and protection to every citizen and it is the duty of every citizen to promote interfaith harmony and the values of tolerance.”

He said, “Let us renew our commitment today to make good values like tolerance and patience a part of not only our individual and collective but also political, religious, and civilizational traditions.”

“Let us play our role in promoting it at the family, society and government levels so that not only can we reform the current society but also teach the coming generations a golden lesson of harmony, love, tolerance, brotherhood and unity,” he added.