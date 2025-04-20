Inauguration of PIA’s Flight from Lahore to Baku

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday proudly launched its inaugural flight from Lahore to Baku, Azerbaijan, under flight number PK159, with a scheduled departure time of 11:50 AM.

To mark the occasion, a special inauguration ceremony was held at the International Departure Lounge of Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, said a press release here.

The event was chaired by Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and was graced by the esteemed presence of the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov.

The commencement of this new route signifies a significant milestone in the national carrier’s strategy to expand its international network and enhance connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asia.

This initiative also reflects the growing diplomatic and economic ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, aiming to boost tourism, trade, and people-to-people linkages.