Inaugural meeting of Pakistan–Bahrain Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) held

ISLAMABAD, Oct 08 (APP):The inaugural meeting of the Pakistan–Bahrain Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) was held on Wednesday under the esteemed convener-ship of Asia Naz Tanoli, MNA, featuring the detailed briefings by representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Commerce.

The briefing was attended by distinguished Members of the National Assembly, including Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Federal Minister for Public Affairs, Ch Muhammad Shahbaz Babar, Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, Pullain Baloch, and Kiran Imran Dar (who participated virtually).

Senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Commerce were also present. Saqib Rauf, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain, also participated virtually.

The discussions focused on critical areas such as the current status of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bahrain, parliamentary cooperation, recent diplomatic engagements and initiatives, strategic priorities in foreign policy, as well as opportunities and challenges in trade and investment.

The Parliamentary Friendship Group expressed its profound appreciation for the efforts of Pakistan’s diplomatic mission abroad in facilitating the recent parliamentary delegation’s visit to Bahrain and commended the mission’s proactive engagement.

Federal Minister for Public Affairs and Member of National Assembly Rana Mubashir Iqbal emphasized the imperative for the Group to identify and pursue new investment opportunities, particularly in the agricultural and business sectors.

The Convener further articulated the desire for the overseas mission to arrange a virtual meeting with the parliamentary counterparts in Bahrain to enhance mutual cooperation.

Members of the Pakistan–Bahrain Parliamentary Friendship Group reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and fostering closer cooperation.

They resolved to extend comprehensive support to Pakistan’s diplomatic missions, establish formal channels of communication with the Bahraini Parliament, and promote enhanced government-to-government and people-to-people interactions alongside sustained parliamentary collaboration.