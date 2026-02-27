In Makkah, DPM Dar prays for strength of Pakistan armed forces

MAKKAH Al-MUKARRAMAH, Feb 27 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishad Dar on Friday performed Umrah here and prayed for the strength and courage for Pakistan’s brave armed forces and law enforcement agencies, as they firmly responded to the provocation by Afghan Taliban regime.

“Alhamdulillah, performed Umrah today in this blessed month of Ramadan Karim. I prayed for strength and courage for our brave armed forces and law enforcement agencies who tirelessly work for combating threats and terrorism to protect our nation,” the deputy prime minister wrote on his X timeline who is on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the Open-Ended Extraordinary Ministerial Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

He prayed for the well-being, protection, and prosperity of Pakistan, for harmony among its people, and for a bright future for generations to come.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty for safeguarding the forces, protection of Pakistani citizens and His persistent mercy and blessings upon Pakistan.