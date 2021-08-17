In current situation, great responsibility rests on Afghan leaders: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that in the current situation, great responsibility rested on the Afghan leaders to work constructively together to lead Afghanistan on the path of sustainable peace, stability and development.

He underscored the importance of all sides working to secure an inclusive political solution.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during the meeting here with a delegation of political leaders from Afghanistan.

Welcoming the delegation, the Prime Minister expressed strong support and solidarity for the fraternal people of Afghanistan, linked to the people of Pakistan through immutable bonds of faith, history, geography, culture and kin-ship.

He underlined that no other country was more desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan than Pakistan.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, the Prime Minister assured the country’s steadfast support for efforts in that direction.

The delegation members thanked the Prime Minister for receiving them and appreciated Pakistan’s support for the peace efforts.

They emphasized the multi-ethnic nature of Afghan society and the importance of an inclusive dispensation.

The Afghan delegation also reiterated the desire to further strengthen the brotherly relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan.