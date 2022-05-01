Imran’s long march to prove his political death: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, May 01 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in last week of May would prove his political death.

Commenting on the long march announcement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on her twitter account, she said Pakistanis have chosen development, prosperity and self-respect instead of debt, hunger and poverty.

Every Pakistani has raised his voice against country’s corrupt, inept and incompetent gang since March 11, she concluded.