Imran’s helicopter symbol of anarchy, chaos in country: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Aug 04 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday shared some pictures of helicopter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and said that these were some helicopter’s scenes from “foreign agent’s foreign aided” party.

"فارن ایجنٹ" کی "فارن ایڈڈ" پارٹی کا ہیلی کاپٹر کے چند مناظر۔فارن ایجنڈے کے مطابق ملک میں فتنہ، فساد، انتشار پھیلانے کے لئے استعمال ہوتا ہے تاکہ پاکستان کی معیشت جو اِس نے تباہ کی ٹھیک نہ ہو، مہنگائی جو اِس نے کی کم نہ ہو اور نوجوانوں کو روزگار جو اِس نے چھینا نہ ملے #فارن_ایجنٹ pic.twitter.com/cvchaj5H0U — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) August 4, 2022

In a tweet, she said according to the foreign agenda, the helicopter was used to spread mischief, anarchy and chaos in the country.

She said it was the that the economy of Pakistan which Imran had destroyed should not recover, inflation that had peaked in his rule should not decrease and youth he had deprived of employment, should not get jobs.