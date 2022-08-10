Imran Niazi can’t befool nation: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan Niazi could only befool himself, but not the nation.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said during the last four months, the entire nation witnessed what kind of remarks were made by the PTI chief about the leadership of Pakistan Armed Forces.

پچھلے چار مہینوں میں پوری قوم نے دیکھا کہ عمران نیازی نے افواج پاکستان کی قیادت کے خلاف کس طرح کے القابات استعمال کیے۔ان کے سوشل میڈیا ٹرولز نےافواج کے خلاف نفرت سے بھرپور ٹرینڈز چلائے۔ کیا شہداءکے خاندان یہ سب بھول جائیں گے؟



نیازی خود کو بے وقوف بنا سکتے ہیں، قوم کو نہیں۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 10, 2022

PTI’s social media trolls ran trends packed with hatred against the armed forces, he said and questioned whether the bereaved families of Shuhada would forget all this?