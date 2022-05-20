Imran misleading young people, dividing nation: Rana Sana Ullah

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Friday said that Imran Khan is misleading young people and dividing the nation.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that Imran’s last regime had damaged the economic sector of Pakistan.

He said that government would have to take hard decisions for reviving economy and overcome inflation. We need support from heads of the national institutions to streamline the system and address the issues of inflation and economy, he said.

Commenting on early elections demanded by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), during public meetings, he said, in the current circumstances, we could not go for early elections. The minister said that Imran Khan is responsible for dividing the nation and misleading the young people.

Expressing resentment over bad attitude of Imran Khan in public meeting, he said the PTI leaders should avoid using derogatory remarks against any women particularly Pakistan Muslim League-N.

In reply to a question, Rana Sanaullah said, we are not asking help for strengthening PML-N government but we need support of the national institutions to streamline the system.

About security threats and weak economy, he said, country is passing through difficult phases. He claimed that PML-N is fully capable to steer the country out of the present challenges.

To a question about deadline given by Imran Khan, he said, we didn’t have any fear about the long march call by PTI towards Islamabad.