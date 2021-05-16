ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday received a telephone call from former Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad wherein they exchanged views on the grave situation in Palestine.

The two leaders greeted each other on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

They condemned the Israeli aggression and expressed solidarity with the innocent and defenceless Palestinians.

The prime minister strongly condemned the attacks on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and air strikes on Gaza.

The two leaders underscored the need for the international community to take urgent steps to halt the ongoing attacks, protect the civilians, and facilitate a just and lasting solution based on UN resolutions and two-state vision.