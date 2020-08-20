Imran Khan’s govt moving in right direction despite facing multiple challenges: Waleed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Waleed Iqbal Thursday lauded his government’s efforts to improve the economic situation of the country, adding that the economy is finally heading in the right direction despite facing multiple challenges.

Talking to a private news channel , he said the PTI government has successfully completed its first two years and the economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan were being appreciated at international level.

” The first two years of PTI were full of economic and political challenges and different mafias were creating hurdles in the process of development. Now, we have successfully overcome many challenges and are on right path”, he added.

He expressed confidence that the performance of PTI government was much better as compared to previous governments of PPP and PML-N.

He also said PTI government is firmly committed to its reform agenda and action against the mafia will be taken to its logical conclusion.

Waleed Iqbal said that human development is the top priority of the incumbent government and we have taken corrective measures for institutional reforms and eradication of corruption.

“Political leadership of PTI strongly believes in transparency and has presented itself for accountability. We are trying to ensure that institutions are working without any political pressure or external influence”, he added.

Senator Waleed said Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme is Imran Khan’s government’s “biggest and boldest programme ever launched in Pakistan to uplift marginalized people.”

He said government has adopted a strategy to maintain a balance between sustaining economic activity and protecting the masses from infectious disease of COVID-19.

He hailed that the PTI government has also announced a special package for the construction sector and introduced a one-window system of construction permits.

The incumbent government was also committed to completing the target of planting 10 billion trees in the country by 2023 in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he vowed.

He criticized that the both previous corrupt governments of PPP and the PML-N have looted the wealth of the country mercilessly.