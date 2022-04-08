Imran Khan vows not to let “imported govt” be imposed on Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday expressed his firm resolve not to let an “imported government” be imposed in Pakistan to serve the interests of foreign powers.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is confronting an opposition alliance of around a dozen religio-political parties, said, “The people of Pakistan are not slaves.”

“Pakistan did not come into being to follow the diktats of foreign powers. Out Kalima La Illah Illallah and Iyaka Nabado wa Iyaka Nastaeen are our guiding principles,” he said and added that the country was created by the sacrifice of hundreds of thousands of precious lives from a united India in 1947.

Imran Khan urged the nation, particularly the youth to rise and stand with him in his struggle to protect the sovereignty of Pakistan.

“Your future is at stake. If you do not take a stand to protect the sovereignty of our country, we will continue to remain subservient. The nation has to rise together to save Pakistan,” he said in an impassioned tone.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan desired good relations with all countries on basis of mutual respect. “Imran Khan is not anti-American, but we are not like a tissue paper to be used and trashed.”

He said he had struggled for his party’s success for 14 years. “The people used to make fun of us, but with the blessings of Allah we rose to this stature.”

He said he had neither any property, nor any bank accounts abroad and had nothing to lose, and his only objective was to raise the dignity and prestige of Pakistan.

He recalled the decision to dissolve the National Assembly last Saturday and said he took the decision so that he could go back to the people who had brought him to the place, and participate in a fresh election, in a perfectly democratic way.

“However, the group of politicians, who got NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) 1 earlier, now have NRO 2 and their objective is to disband the National Accountability Bureau, stop the corruption cases, as almost all of them [leaders of the PDM alliance] are on bail. But please understand that it is your money that they have looted.”

He said the opposition alliance was against the use of Electronic Voting Machines as “they do not want free, fair and transparent elections, and deny the voting rights to overseas Pakistanis”.