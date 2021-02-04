Imran Khan highlighted plight of Kashmiris at world forums including UN: Sh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI, Feb 04 (APP): Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted plight of Kashmiris at all world forums including United Nations and presented the Kashmir issue in an exemplary manner.

Addressing a function organized here to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day at Government Viqar-un-Nisa Girls College and later talking to media he said the dialogue process is real strength of democracy and second name of dialogue is democracy.

He said those who were threatening of resigns should review their decisions as the resigns would not bring any ‘Qiyamat’ in the country but the step can spread only some nuisance in democracy and democratic system.

To a question the minister said, “I has no contact with Peoples Party but, I congratulate Asif Ali Zardari on Bakhtawar’s marriage and pray for her.”

He said, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is ready to take political decisions but the government is going for new legislation. The government has presented a constitutional amendment bill that seeks open balloting in the senate elections, he added.

He said, the PTI and its coalition parties were the only parties that had made practical efforts to end the involvement of money in the senate elections by bringing a constitutional amendment.

He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan wants that the elections could not be sold again, the senate could not be sold again, the consciences could not be sold again and a vote market could not be set up again. There is only one way and that is to have this amendment to the constitution, he added.

He said, the opposition parties should come up with a realistic approach and vote for this amendment for open balloting in the senate elections.

Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League, Nawaz (PML-N) had signed Charter of democracy (CoD) in 2006 but, now their actions are against the CoD.

He further said, the opposition was planning for Long March or No Confidence move but, the government would arrange senate elections in second week of March. Moulana Fazlur Rehman should contest Senate Election from any part of the country and he should do it as it would bring down his anger.

Interior Minister said, “Those who consider, the government can be toppled through protests, should recall that we along with Imran Khan held a set in for 126 days but not succeeded to bring the government down.”

He said, the government is near to complete its three years’ tenure and has only one year’s period to give performance as from fourth year, election campaign starts.

He demanded action from the global community as Modi’s government was violating international laws and, Indian forces are involved in gross human rights violations in occupied territory. He said, the Modi’s government is trying to make demographic changes in the valley. All Pakistanis are united over Kashmir issue, he added.

Interior Minister said Viqar-un-Nisa Girls College would be upgraded to the status of university this year and announced a grant of Rs 50 million for Viqar-un-Nisa Girls College hostel.

He said that he had started the public service journey by establishing schools, colleges, and universities particularly in middle-class areas in Rawalpindi.

“When we started to focus education field, the city was at 27th position in Punjab, but, now we are at first position in women education,” he added.

He announced that efforts would be made for up-gradation of the Government Viqar un-Nisa Postgraduate College to the status of university.

On the occasion, MNA and Parlimentary Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Director Colleges Hafiz Fazal ur Rehman, Principal Viqar-un-Nisa College Dr. Zahida Pervaiz were present.