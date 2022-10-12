Imran Khan gets protective bail in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to Chairman PTI Imran Khan till October 18, in prohibited funding case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by former prime minister Imran Khan seeking protective bail in FIR registered by Federal Investigation Agency against him in prohibited funding scam.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal argued that the petition of protective bail could be heard only when the matter belongs to the other province.

The chief justice remarked that the special court should have heard the bail case, adding that if there was an issue then this court was granting protective bail till that time.

Earlier, Imran’s lawyer Suleman Safdar Advocate contended that there was a risk of arrest of his client. He said that prohibited funding case should have been heard by special judge central.

The advocate prayed the court to grant his client protective bail so that he could file bail petition to the concerned forum.

On a query of the bench, the lawyer said that Imran Khan was currently at his home in Banigala and his house was surrounded by the police. Imran Khan could appear within 30 minutes if court gives directives, the lawyer said.

The court ordered that PTI chief shouldn’t be arrested until he appeared before the bench. Later, Imran Khan appeared before the court and he was granted protective bail against surety bonds worth Rs5,000.

The court instructed the petitioner to approach the relevant case during the time.

It may be mentioned here that the registrar office had raised three objections on the bail petition of Imran Khan in case registered by FIA under Foreign Exchange Act.

The registrar office objected over the lack of biometric of Imran Khan in his petition and attaching unverified copy of the FIR. The registrar office also objected that how the petitioner could file plea in IHC before moving to special court.

The FIA had registered an FIR against 11 people including former prime minister Imran Khan in prohibited funding matter.