ISLAMABAD, Mar 06 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had once again proved that he was a true, upright and brave leader who did not compromise on his principles.

The minister, in a tweet, said today the philosophy of ‘honouring the (currency) note’ and the bad intentions of opposition parties were defeated, and Imran Khan emerged victorious, for which he was thankful to Allah Almighty.

Shibli Faraz thanked all the Members of National assembly, especially those belonging to the coalition parties, who had reposed confidence in the leadership of prime minister.

The government, he said, would make all-out efforts for achieving the ultimate goal of Pakistan’s development and prosperity and solution of the people’s problems.

With the grace of Allah Almighty, the government would come up to the expectations of nation, he added.