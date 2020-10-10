Imran Ismail condemns killing of Maulana Adil Khan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday strongly condemned the assassination of prominent religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan in Karachi’s Shah Faisal area.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed profound grief and sorrow over the assassination of Maulana Adil and termed it a target killing incident.

It was still not clear whether Maulana had serious security threats or not.

He said the police had submitted a preliminary report of the tragic incident and further investigation was underway.