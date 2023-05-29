Imran hoodwinked masses

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that during past 19 years , Imran Khan through fake pictures and artificial narrative hoodwinked the people and taught them anti-nationalism, terrorism and desecration of martyrs and Ghazis memorials.

Taking to her twitter handle, in response to Imran Khan’s tweet, she said the photo shown by Imran in his tweet, claiming to be fleet of PTI MPA, was in fact of an year old fire in an oil depot in Nowshera.

She said Imran tried to give the impression that the fleet of PTI MPA in Sindh was burnt when he refused to quit the party, which was total false.

She advised that now was the time for Imran to sit comfortably between two flags and put on a comedy show at night, that too to satisfy his wounded ego.

The minister said that some night during the show, Imran should apologize for his heinous and unforgivable crimes to the parents whose children he had misled and tempted.

She asked Imran to also seek forgiveness from the families of those martyrs and veterans whose sentiments he had hurt,

because Allah Almighty does not forgive if someone violated the rights of fellow human beings.