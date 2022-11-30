Imran faces same what he acted: Shaza Khawaja

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja said on Wednesday that Chairman PTI Imran Khan has faced the same what he acted as he politically victimized the opposition during his government and put them behind the bars while using the NAB as a tool and all the institutions were in his control.

Talking to a private television channel she said that despite filing false cases against PML-N leadership, IK could not get any solid proof from the courts and NAB against our leadership and he used the NAB to blackmail and get the opposition politically under pressure but failed in his designs.

She asserted that the no-confidence motion was constitutional and PDM leader used this legal action soon after the guardianship was lifted over the head of IK, adding that peaceful protest and demand of election was constitutional but there should be fair play, not the weapon of political hurdles.

Shaza Khawaja said why Imran feels pain from the neutrality of the Army and said that IK has been convicted in foreign funding and Tosha Khana cases and saying that IK has taken a U-turn of all his previous narratives.