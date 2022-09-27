Imran doesn’t need to cry over leaked audio of Maryam Nawaz: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan did not need to cry over the leaked audio of Maryam Nawaz, which did not have any mention of Farah Gogi and the economic corridor.

The minister, in a tweet, said nothing illegal was found in the leaked audios. Neither any change in the government policy nor trading of diamonds was pointed out in them.

عمران صاحب مریم نواز کی آڈیو لیکس پر شور نہ مچائیں، اس میں بشریٰ بی بی فرح گوگی اکنامک کاریڈور کا کہیں کوئی ذکر نہیں۔افسوس آڈیو میں سے ہیروں کی سودا بازی برآمد ہوسکی، نہ کوئی غیرقانونی کام۔نہ کوئی پالیسی بدلی فارن ایجنٹ کی سیاست مریم نواز کے نام کی محرون منت ہو کر رہ گئی ہے۔ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) September 27, 2022

Calling Imran Khan a “foreign agent”, she said his politics did not complete without naming Maryam Nawaz in his speeches.