Imran attempts to sabotage IMF economic bailout: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said former prime minister Imran Khan chose the moment of devastating floods to exploit his governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab for sabotaging national economic interests and IMF economic bailout.



In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, he said Pakistan was devastated by floods, more than 1,500 people were killed, and 33 million were affected in the four provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab, Balochistan, and Sindh.

🇵🇰 is devastated by floods, 1,500+ people killed, 33 million affected, 4 provinces Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab, Balochistan & Sindh. People have lost everything. Every Pakistani should be doing all they can to help their fellow citizens. 1/5 🧵 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) August 29, 2022

“People have lost everything. Every Pakistani should be doing all they can to help their fellow citizens.”



“This is a betrayal of our country and our people. First, he (Imran) entered into a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), then he almost pushed the country to default to save his prime ministership,” he noted.

Imran’s been caught corruptly abusing charity donations for his personal & political purposes. exposed in foreign funding case. to avoid getting caught he’s been on a relentless campaign against every institution. That he would sink so low now, was beyond even my expectations.4/5 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) August 29, 2022

“Now he tries to sabotage IMF economic bailout after the mess he created. KP finance minister calls it a ‘blackmailing tactic’. His Punjab finance minister said this would ‘damage the state’. These instructions were passed on by the one who left us on the verge of default.”



Imran had been caught corruptly abusing charity donations for his personal and political purposes, Bilawal said adding, Imran was exposed in foreign funding case, and in order to avoid getting caught he had been on a relentless campaign against every institution.



“That he would sink so low now, was beyond even my expectations. For us, it will always be; Pakistan Khappay. Forever and always,” he concluded.