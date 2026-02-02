Tuesday, February 3, 2026
IMCTC Secretary General calls on COAS Syed Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI, Feb 02 (APP): Secretary General of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC), Major General Mohammed Bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ here Monday at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed, with particular emphasis on regional security dynamics and enhanced cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to combating terrorism and extremism through collaborative strategies, intelligence sharing, and capacity building among member states.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir appreciated the role of IMCTC in fostering stability and promoting coordinated counter-terrorism initiatives across the Islamic world.

Major General Mohammed Bin Saeed Al-Moghedi acknowledged Pakistan’s significant contributions and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and lauded the professionalism of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

The meeting underscored the resolve of both sides to further strengthen institutional collaboration for peace, stability, and security in the region.

IMCTC team is visiting Pakistan from 2-6 Feb 26 to conduct one week training at National University of Sciences and Technology on “Re-integration and rehabilitation of extremist elements“.

