IMCTC launches ‘Reintegration Initiative’’ program in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (APP):The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) has launched the “Rehabilitation/Reintegration Initiative” in Islamabad, aimed at the rehabilitation and social reintegration of individuals involved in extremist terrorist behavior.

The event was attended by the Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the Secretary General of IMCTC, Major General Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Mughid, and a number of prominent figures from the military, security, intellectual, and diplomatic communities, said a press release.

This program is part of IMCTC’s strategic efforts to address the root causes of extremism and to strengthen preventive and ideological approaches through rehabilitation and reintegration programs, it further said.

In his opening remarks, the IMCTC Secretary General emphasized that the “Reintegration” initiative is one of the coalition’s core pillars in the ideological domain, noting that IMCTC considers rehabilitation and reintegration programs to be the first line of defense against extremist ideologies.

He said that countering extremism cannot be limited to security and military measures alone; rather, it requires a comprehensive intellectual and social approach that helps rebuild awareness, rehabilitate individuals, and reintegrate them into society in a positive and sustainable manner, the press release said.

Major General Al-Mughidi said that the initiative aims to enhance the capacity to return individuals involved in terrorist crimes to normal life, free them from the intellectual, psychological, and social misconceptions propagated by extremist and terrorist groups, and enable them to once again become active members of their families and communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif praised IMCTC’s efforts and highlighted Pakistan’s strong partnership in the fight against extremism and terrorism.

He said that hosting the “Reintegration” initiative reflects Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation and exchanging experiences in the fields of deradicalization and social reintegration.

He said that an effective strategy against extremism is one that integrates security, intellectual, and social dimensions, as this integration is essential for achieving lasting peace and stability.

The Minister stressed that peace is not achieved solely by eliminating terrorists, but by rebuilding lives, restoring trust, and strengthening the relationship between the state and society.

He commended the leadership of IMCTC and appreciated the coalition’s proactive role in enhancing the capacities of member states in the military, ideological, counter-terrorist financing, and communications domains, reaffirming Pakistan’s full support in confronting terrorism and violent extremism.

The programs offered under this initiative cover a range of specialized academic topics, including the concepts of rehabilitation and social reintegration, model frameworks for rehabilitation programs, principles for designing rehabilitation initiatives, the nature of terrorist crimes, the theoretical foundations of social care, and challenges related to the implementation of reintegration programs.