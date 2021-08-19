Imam Hussain’s (A.S) supreme sacrifice beacon of life for whole world: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S), his family and the fondest followers for protecting the honour of the beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), was a beacon of light for the whole world.

In his Youm-e-Ashur message, the minister said 10th Muharram was the day of the triumph of truth, honesty and teachings of Imam Hussain (A.S) provides inspiration to us all to stand for right and safeguard the sanctity of righteousness and truth.

“We should not hesitate to make any sacrifice for higher goals, perseverance and truth while following the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S).”

The supreme sacrifice of the Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) aimed at glorifying religion and Shariat-e-Muhammadi and the martyrs of Karbala made a great history of sacrifice for the cause of truth and righteousness.

Ashura reminds the people of Pakistan, including the Muslim Ummah of the great sacrifices rendered by the martyrs of Karbala to uphold the supremacy and truth of Islam, he added.