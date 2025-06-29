Imam Hussain (RA) martyrdom serves as beacon of resistance, steadfastness in every era: Qudsia Namoos

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):In connection with the sacred month of Muharram, Nazima of Jamaat-e-Islami Women’s Wing Qudsia Namoos said that the great martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) served as a beacon of resistance and steadfastness for the oppressed and truth-seekers in every era.

In a statement on Sunday, Qudsia Namoos stated that the sacrifice made by Imam Hussain (RA), along with his family and companions in the plains of Karbala, against a tyrannical system continued to be a guiding light for the faithful, said a press release here on Sunday.

“A nation that acts upon this message can never face disgrace or humiliation in the world,” she added.

She emphasized that the core message of Islam was unity, tolerance, and mutual respect. Islam strictly rejected sectarianism and teached Muslims to foster love, brotherhood, and unity among themselves. In such times, it was incumbent upon the Muslim Ummah to choose the path of unity over division.

Qudsia Namoos further stated, “Today, the oppressed Muslims of Gaza, who are standing resilient against their brutal enemy and sacrificing their homes, lives, and possessions, are a living reflection of the same spirit of sacrifice demonstrated by Imam Hussain (RA) in Karbala. Their determination and perseverance sends a powerful message to Muslims across the world.”

She emphasized that true believers do not yield to tyranny or embrace falsehood.

In conclusion, she commented on Iran’s recent victory, stating that this success was not only a triumph for Iran but a symbol of victory for the entire Muslim world and of unity within the Ummah.