Imam-e-Kaaba leads Friday prayer at Faisal Mosque

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP): Imam-e-Kaaba, Dr. Saleh bin Abdullah Bin Humaid delivered a Friday sermon at Faisal Mosque and led the prayer where he called upon the Muslim countries to be united and prayed for the end of atrocities against Palestinian Muslims.

The Friday prayer at Faisal Mosque was also attended by the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Said Al-Malki, President of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, Vice presidents of IIUI, diplomats of various Muslim countries, prominent religious and political figures and thousands of faithful from twin cities.

In his Friday sermon, the Imam-e-Kaaba emphasized respect for humanity and respect for opinion. He said a society that adopts the characteristics of respect for humanity and respect for opinion becomes stable and successful.

The Imam-e-Kaaba emphasized the importance of promoting love, brotherhood and equality within the communities drawing on the metaphor of Muslims as a unified body.

He also discussed the sanctity of human life and the promotion of peace. He said, Islam teachers respect for even one who has a difference of opinion.

Emphasizing the need for unity of the Muslim Ummah at this time, he said that Muslim countries should be united and they should have such a unity in which there is no rift.

Later, the Imam-e-Kaaba prayed for the stability of the Islamic world, the progress of Pakistan and Muslims of Gaza that May Allah end their hardships.