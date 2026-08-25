IMAC, OIC Arbitration Centre Sign MoU to Promote Mediation, ADR

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):An important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the OIC Arbitration Centre (OIC-AC) and the International Mediation and Arbitration Centre (IMAC), established under the Ministry of Law and Justice, to promote mediation, arbitration and alternative dispute resolution (ADR) in Pakistan.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and OIC Arbitration Centre Secretary General Dr Umar A. Oseni at the concluding ceremony of a five-day training programme on civil, commercial and Shariah-integrated mediation in Islamabad.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will cooperate in mediation, arbitration, ADR and dispute prevention, as well as exchange knowledge, information, publications and professional expertise.

The agreement also provides for joint capacity-building programmes, conferences, seminars, webinars and lectures, along with cooperation in identifying and recommending qualified mediators and arbitrators.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said the partnership would strengthen Pakistan’s international cooperation in mediation and ADR. He said Pakistan was committed to developing partnerships with international institutions to strengthen its mediation framework and create opportunities for collaboration at the global level.

The Federal Minister said the scope of mediation and conciliation in Pakistan was being expanded and cooperation with international partners in the field would be further strengthened.

Dr Umar A. Oseni said the MoU reflected the commitment of OIC-AC and IMAC to expanding their existing cooperation at the international level. He said the five-day training programme for religious scholars, which covered civil, financial and Shariah-aligned mediation principles, represented a unique model that had attracted international interest.

He said OIC-AC and IMAC would work together to further develop the model and explore its introduction in other countries.

The partnership is expected to strengthen professional networks, institutional capacity and international cooperation in mediation and arbitration, while promoting effective, peaceful and cost-efficient dispute resolution in Pakistan and the wider OIC region.