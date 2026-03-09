Illegally occupied land of two schools retrieved on Ombudsman Punjab’s orders

LAHORE, Mar 09 (APP):The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab facilitated the recovery of state land in Jhang district that had remained under illegal occupation for nearly 18 years.

According to a spokesman for the Ombudsman Punjab, the land located in Chak no. 440 had been reserved for the construction and use of Government Boys Primary School and Government Girls Primary School. However, it had allegedly been occupied by local influential individuals who had been using it for agricultural purposes.

The matter surfaced after the complainant failed to obtain relief at the district level and subsequently approached the Ombudsman Punjab for intervention.

Taking notice of the complaint, the Ombudsman’s office initiated proceedings through its regional office, which ultimately led to the retrieval of the state land. The recovered land will now be restored to its original public purpose to facilitate educational activities in the area.

Officials said the resolution of the long-standing issue reflects the Ombudsman’s continued commitment to safeguarding public property and ensuring the rule of law.

The complainant appreciated the timely intervention of the Ombudsman Punjab, saying the action helped reclaim land meant for educational facilities for the local community.