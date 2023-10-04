Illegal immigrants have 27 days to leave Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (APP): Foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan have only 27 days left to leave the country and face deportation.

Foreigners living illegally must leave Pakistan by October 31 or law enforcement agencies will ensure their arrest and deportation.

It should be noted that in the meeting of the Apex Committee of the National Action Plan, it had been decided to take strict action against the illegal immigrants living in Pakistan and the trade and properties of illegal immigrants.