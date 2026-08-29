Illegal border attempt ends in deportation as FIA Islamabad books three travelers

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Islamabad Zone has registered a case against three Pakistani travelers deported from Kazakhstan and Oman after an investigation found irregularities in their overseas travel and no valid record of their departure from Pakistan.

A FIA official told APP on Saturday that the case was registered by the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC) Islamabad as part of an investigation into illegal immigration.

The accused were identified as Tahseen Ullah, Muhammad Ramzan and Muhammad Adnan.

The investigation revealed that Tahseen Ullah and Muhammad Ramzan had travelled to Kyrgyzstan on work visas, but later allegedly attempted to enter Kazakhstan illegally, leading to their deportation.

The third accused, Muhammad Adnan, was deported from Oman. The FIA said none of the three had a valid record of departure from Pakistan.

A case has been registered against the three accused under Sections 3 and 4 of the Passport Act, 1974.

The FIA said the investigation would now focus on tracing the facilitators and agents allegedly involved in sending the three men abroad through illegal channels. Legal action would also be taken against those found involved in facilitating their travel.

The FIA Islamabad Zone reiterated that operations against human trafficking, illegal immigration and unlawful overseas travel would continue without interruption.