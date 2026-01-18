Illegal arms recovered as ICT Police put three behind bars

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have recovered a large cache of illegal weapons and arrested three suspects during an operation carried out by the Phulgran Police Station team as part of the ongoing “Weapon-Free City” campaign.

A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that acting on intelligence-based information, the Phulgran police conducted a targeted operation in their jurisdiction and recovered illegal arms along with ammunition from the possession of the accused. The suspects were taken into custody on the spot and shifted to the police station for further legal action.

The spokesperson said that cases have been registered against the arrested individuals under relevant sections of law, while further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the weapons and identify possible facilitators.

SSP Operations Qazi Ali Raza said that ICT Police wa enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against illegal weapons, adding that indiscriminate action was being taken to ensure public safety and maintain peace across the federal capital.

He urged citizens to ensure timely registration of their licensed weapons at their respective police stations and warned that strict legal action would be taken against those found in possession of unlicensed arms.