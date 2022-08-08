IK’s politics over after foreign funding case: Siddique

ISLAMABAD, Aug 07 (APP): Senior leader of PML-N Senator Irfan Siddique said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s politics was over and his disqualification was most imminent.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said no law or court can save Imran Khan from the impending disqualification.

He said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as Member National Assembly and the prime minister as chairman of his son’s Dubai-based company, Capital FZE.

How can Imran be declared eligible for holding public office even after taking billion of rupees illegally from foreigners.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan has been decided. It was now a matter of days, not months.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) teams investigating PTI’s foreign funding have obtained records of two accounts that the party concealed from the Election Commission of Pakistan in violation of the Constitution and the law. Both accounts were opened at the request of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in 2011, and he was among the people who operated them.

The accounts —located at a private sector Islamabad bank — were allegedly used for receiving foreign funding,

Over Rs 80 million was landed in these accounts from abroad.While over $ 51,000 were also deposited in another account from abroad.The amount was transferred in other accounts operated by the PTI.